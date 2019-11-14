Ray “Gene” Armstrong

Ray Leon Armstrong was born September 30, 1937, the youngest of nine children, to Richard Brooks Armstrong and Elizabeth Marvin Burton. He left this world a better place on October 27, 2019.
Ray graduated from Carthage High School and then served in the United States Army. He had a colorful career ranging from dance instructor to managing various Harley’s Liquor stores in East Texas for over 20 years until his retirement in 1996.
After his retirement, Ray opened the “It’ll Do” tavern in 1997 where he spent the next two decades dispensing his wit and philosophy to those who listened closely. He was a mentor, a confidant, and a friend to all.
He quickly built a following and became a Longview icon and a Texas legend whose legacy has been documented in the Longview News Journal as well as Texas Monthly. Ray will be featured as one of the 150 most influential people in Longview’s sesquicentennial anniversary next year.
“Ray Gene” as he was affectionately known to his countless friends and regulars will be greatly missed by all he served and truly loved. He was admiringly considered a second father to many. Ray gave to numerous charities including the local women’s shelter and Buckner Child and Family Services without fanfare or want of recognition, just as he lived.
Ray leaves us with a sense of privilege for the time we were able to spend with him and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those he affectionately called his “kids”. Thanks Poppa Ray for so much. We love you and are all better from knowing you. “Just saying…..”
In addition to his “kids” and many patrons and friends, Ray will be missed by his step-daughter, Cary Lyn Arzola and her husband German and two grandsons, Nicholas Pierce and Garrett Arzola, all of Sachse, TX.
Ray was laid to rest at Wood Cemetery in Carthage and he requested donations be made to Woods Cemetery Fund, c/o Margaret King, P.O. Box 204, Tenaha, TX 75974.
