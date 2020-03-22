Ray George Beaty
LONGVIEW — Ray George Beaty 87 of Longview, TX went to his Heavenly home surrounded by his loving family and friends on March 20, 2020.
Ray was born on December 10, 1932 in Bristow, OK. The family later moved to Longview where he remained his entire life and left lasting memories on all he came in contact with.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and worked at Texas Eastman until he started Beaty Construction.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Janet (Susie). Children; Jean Ann Werner and husband Roy, Kellye Beth Wright and husband Jeff and Steven Daniel Williamson. Ray was preceded in death by his son Brad, who is survived by his wife Reneau. Grandchildren; Brent Beaty, Taylor Martin, Trevor Martin, Bree Martin, Brock Martin, Lexie Osburn and husband Scott, Spencer Wright, Whitney Wright, Colten Gibson, Carmyn Darby and husband Jay, Barick Werner, Aubrey Werner, Zane Werner, Katie Williamson and Daniel Williamson, and many others who called him Pops.
Due to the current public health situation the family will have a private graveside service at East Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His Saints” Psalm 116:15
We love you Daddy.
