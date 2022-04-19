Ray Lee Dubois
LONGVIEW — Ray Lee Dubois, lovingly called Pawpaw, 70, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, in the presence and comfort of family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Rader Funeral Home from 6-8 pm. Graveside services at Rosewood Park on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 10 o’clock. Pastor Todd Kaunitz of New Beginnings Baptist Church will be officiating. Born August 21, 1951, in Abbeville, LA to Jean Ray and Eleanor Dubois. His Cajun roots followed him wherever he journeyed. In 1966, his family moved to High Island, Texas where he met the love of his life, Lulu Dubois. They married in 1971 and had 41 years of wonderful marriage. Upon his honorable discharge from the United States Air Force, he and Lulu settled in Longview, TX raising their family and returning to the Gulf Coast as often as possible. They shared a mutual love of the sand and salt air. Ray Lee was an avid hunter and fisherman, who’s stories were always bigger than his catch. He always had a story to tell, a history lesson to teach, and love to give. It didn’t matter where he went, he knew somebody, and if he didn’t, he didn’t leave without making a new friend. He knows every backroad from Texas to Louisiana, and always loved to “take the long way home.” We will miss those rides listening to Willie’s Roadhouse, sipping on Sonic drinks, and “slowing down.” Those rides will be cherished forever. No matter how good or bad the food was, he always made you feel like a gourmet chef because it was “the best he’d ever eaten.” He answered to many names, but not one he was prouder of than being called Pawpaw. He loved his grandkids, nieces and nephews, and any other kiddo that walked through the door. He now has the best seat in the house and will always be their biggest fan. As a father, he loved us unconditionally. It is a true privilege to call him Dad. How blessed we are to have loved and been loved by him! He loved his time spent with his sister Kathy and all their crazy adventures. We never knew what those two would get in to, but we always knew there was going to be a great story to follow. He honorably served his country in Vietnam and was proud to be an American. After nearly four decades of dedication he retired from Motion Industries, but never retired the relationships he made along the way. Left to cherish in his memory are his son, Brian Dubois and wife Amy, his daughter, Lindsey Bowden and husband Devin, and grandchildren, Allison and Katie Dubois and Landon and Colton Bowden, his sister, Kathy Dubois Johnson, brother Jude Dubois and wife Natalie, all of Longview, along with extended family members from coast to coast and an abundance of life-long friends. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the loving care provided by Mary Ann, Sheena, Heather, and Channing from Prime Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Longview Police Benefit Association, PO Box 1956 Longview, TX 75606, for the Lulu Dubois Scholarship Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.