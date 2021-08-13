Ray Neil Petty
HALLSVILLE Ray Neil Petty, age 86, of Hallsville, passed away August 10, 2021. He was born June 5, 1935, in Gilmer, Texas, to Mr. and Mrs. Sank and Madonna Petty. Growing up, he attended school at Union Hill. After school, Ray entered the work force and eventually was employed with E.K. Bennett, Inc., where he worked for 37 years until he retired. Ray met the future sweetheart of his life, Essie Dickard, and two years later, they were married on April 15, 1960. He was a faithful member of Mulberry Springs Baptist Church in Hallsville.
Ray's parents and two brothers, Raymond Douglas and Bobby Petty, preceded him in passing. Those left to cherish Ray's memory is his loving wife of 61 years Essie Petty, three sons, Neil and his wife Patty, Kelly, and Bradley Petty, three grandchildren Sean, Dylan, and Kerstin Petty, and one great-grandchild Ella Grace Petty.
Evening viewing will be Friday, August 13, 2021, from 5pm-7pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Ray's funeral service will be Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Mulberry Springs Baptist Church in Hallsville at 2pm. Interment will follow at Noonday Cemetery. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations to be made to the Mulberry Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 16376 FM 449, Hallsville, TX, 75650.
