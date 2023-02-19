Ray Wright
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Ernest Ray Wright entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on February 15, 2023, after a brief battle with ALS. Ray was born December 14, 1950, in Longview, Texas to parents E. J. and Martha Wright. Ray made his lifetime home in Longview with his wife, and high school sweetheart Jamie Tutt, and their two children Jeffrey Ray and Jennifer Lynn.
Ray distinguished himself throughout his school years both as a scholar and an athlete. He was very well known as Number 33 on the Longview High School Lobo football team and was also a formidable player on the basketball court and track field.
A proud “Red Raider”, Ray graduated from Texas Tech University in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in Education. This degree, with emphases in Biology and Physical Education, formed the foundation for Ray’s long and distinguished career as an educator. He further earned a master’s degree in Education Mid-Management from Stephen F. Austin University.
“Coach Wright”, as he was best known, served as a teacher and coach at Forest Park Junior High School, Hallsville Junior and Senior High Schools, and Kilgore High School. These positions led him to his dream job at Pine Tree High School where for over thirty-three years he taught biology, coached varsity football, coached track as Head Coach, and directed the Drivers Education Program. Throughout this distinguished career Coach Wright touched the lives of thousands of students and student athletes. He instilled in them ethical behavior, along with a strong work ethic in both the classroom and on the athletic field.
After leaving the classroom Ray rounded out his career at Pine Tree ISD as the Director of Transportation, and then worked as a Landman and a contract construction superintendent for RLM and Transit companies. Ray was an active member of Longview Greggton Rotary Club where he was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow. He also served as a member of the Gregg County Appraisal Board.
For over fifty years Ray was a faithful member of Oakland Heights Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, choir member and twice a volunteer missionary to Malawi. But the pinnacle of Ray’s contribution to his church was his forty years as teacher of the adult men’s Sunday school class. Ray poured his heart and talent into this Sunday school class which touched so many members of Oakland Heights. Ray would start every day about four o’clock in the morning with Bible study in preparation for each Sunday’s class. But it was not only study that made Ray a good teacher, but it was also his genuine love and respect for people, and foremost the close walk he maintained with his Lord.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents E. J. and Martha Wright and parents-in-law James and Carlene Tutt. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Jamie Tutt Wright and their two children, son Jeffrey Ray and daughter Jennifer Lynn, sister Ann Wright White (John White), grandson Austin Prazak, nephews and nieces Jim Tutt (Margaret Ann), Teri Tutt Cooper, Tim Tutt (Amy), Tom Tutt (Karen), Benjamin Tutt, Joel Tutt, Daniel Tutt (Sarah) and numerous great-nephews and nieces.
The family will welcome friends at a visitation on Saturday afternoon, February 18, at three o’clock at Oakland Heights Baptist Church, Longview. A Celebration of Life will follow at four o’clock with the pastor Reverend Michael Cook and long-time friend Reverend Glen Owens officiating. Interment will follow at Winterfield Cemetery.
In lieu of floral remembrances, the family respectfully requests considering a donation to The ALS Association or the Oakland Heights Baptist Church Building Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.