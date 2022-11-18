Raydell Goggans
GLADEWATER — Raydell was born March 22, 1929 in Knott, Texas & passed away Monday November, 14, 2022 at the age of 93 years in Gilmer, TX. She graduated Gladewater High School & attended some community college. Raydell was married to James W Goggans until James’s untimely death. She retired from GISD Business Administration in 1986 after serving many years. Raydell served on the board for The Gladewater Rodeo Auxiliary Association. She was elected to the Board of Trustees of TSTA. She had many friends through the years. Raydell loved to host gatherings at her beautiful lake front home she & James had built many years ago. She was a devoted mother first & foremost to her pride & joy her only son Greggory. Raydell is preceded in death by her parents & her husband James; sisters Margarete Hugh, Marcella Ellis, Mozell Morgan & Morna Smith; brothers Buddy & Jim Seltz. Left to cherish her loving memory are her son Greggory J Goggans & wife Janice of Gladewater, TX; granddaughters Sherri Valentine Donahoo & husband Buddy of Joinerville, TX and Christi Valentine Coppedge & husband Andy of Red Oak, TX; great-grandson Justin Eakin & wife Courtney of Whitehouse, TX; great-granddaughters, Sierra Eakin of Joinerville, TX, Kristin Donahoo of Joinerville, TX, Jordan Coppedge of Red Oak, TX, and Jaydan Coppedge of Nacogdoches, TX; and great great-grandson Aiden Eakin of Whitehouse, TX.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Raydell’s name to The American Cancer Society. Services for Raydell will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon with a visitation starting an hour prior at 1 o’clock in the afternoon in the Chapel at Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater, TX.
