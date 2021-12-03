Raymond Frank Drost
KILGORE — Ray Drost, 94, died on November 30th, 2021, at The Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, TX.
He was born on February 1st, 1927, in Pittsburgh, PA, son of John Drozdowski and Marie (Sienkiewicz) Drozdowski.
Ray joined the United States Navy at the age of 17. After being injured and discharged from the military, he moved to Sweetwater, TX where he met his wife, Eva Nell Cassady Drost. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in May.
He worked in the oil fields of western Texas after the military and then worked for the United States Post Office for 26 years.
Ray was an active member at First Baptist Church of Kilgore where he was a Deacon. Ray loved music and to sing. Regardless of where he lived, he was involved in his church’s choir. Giving back to the community was important to him. He honored service members by setting out American flags around Kilgore for holidays. He volunteered at Habitat for Humanity for over 20 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Eddie Dale.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Eva Nell Drost, are his daughter, Debbie Watley and her husband, Jack Watley of Kilgore, grandchildren Austin and Tanner Watley, and sister Florence Kiss of Longmont, CO; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Those who wish to remember Ray in a special way may make gifts in his memory to The Hospice of East Texas; 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701.
A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, December 4th, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Kilgore.
