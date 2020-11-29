Raymond Jack Benedict
LONGVIEW — Raymond Jack Benedict, 87, died November 22, 2020 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis and heart failure. He responded to his health adversities with strength and courage, thus living his life to the fullest. Through it all, he maintained his sense of humor. He was born in Lanagan, Missouri and graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Jack and his family moved to Longview, Texas in 1964 and he served as the General Manager of Community Uniform Services. He purchased Sno-White Laundry & Dry Cleaners in 1975 and maintained ownership until his retirement. He was a member of First Methodist Church and enjoyed the many Sunday school gatherings. He was also an active choir member, and on occasion, would bless us with a Solo performance. He was an avid sports fan and served as a proud Assistant Coach of the legendary “Missions and Yankees” little league baseball teams. He was married to his childhood sweetheart, Billye Benedict, for 63 years. They were fortunate to have traveled the world with many close friends and family. He is loved, missed, and survived by sons Craig & Jennifer Benedict (Longview), Steve & Bonnie Benedict (Gaithersburg, Md), grandchildren, Blake & Christine Benedict (Ottawa, Canada), Brent & Lacey Benedict (Athens, GA), Austin & Ashleigh Benedict (Middle Town, MD), Shea Benedict & Alex Litchy (Austin, TX), Chris & Jodi Quinn (Passedena, MD), Jennifer Quinn (Gaithersburg, MD), Katie & Joshua Stegall (Annapolis, MD), Rebecca & Jaxson Best and Brandon & Sarah Selstad (Lawton, OK), Sister Billie Benedict (San Angelo, TX) and 8 great grand-children. Jack’s ashes and life will be celebrated by family and close friends in 2021; once COVID-19 is under control. Until then and in his honor, tell a family member or someone special that you love and appreciate them, just like he did with each of us. Donations may be sent to NewGate Ministry with First United Methodist, Longview, TX.
