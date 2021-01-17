Raymond Oid Parker
LONGVIEW — Raymond Oid Parker, 86, beloved husband and father, was welcomed into the arms of our Loving Savior on the morning of January 11, 2021. Services for Raymond will be held Monday, January 18, 2021, 2:00pm in the Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home with Chaplain Tim Smith officiating. Interment to follow in Lakeview Memorial Gdn.
Raymond was born July 21, 1934 in El Dorado, AR to Oid and Frances Donella Parker. He grew up in El Dorado, AR, the second of seven children to a loving family. They moved to Rolla, AR during his senior year where he graduated from Malvern High School in 1952. He went on to graduate with honors from The University of Arkansas in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. After graduating, he enlisted and served as an Army Specialist Third Class, stationed in Ft. Smith, AR. While serving, he met the love of his life, Shirley Dean Parker, at a USO dance. They married on March 2, 1958 and celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in 2020. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, they began their family in Tulsa, OK. They moved to Grapevine, TX in 1966, where they raised their three children, and he was employed by B&D Mills. They later moved to Liberty City, TX in 1977, where he was employed by Dal-Worth Olson Egg Farms as the Director of Operations. In 1980, he changed professions and became a machinist for Merritt Tool Company in Kilgore, TX, where he eventually became the Supervisor of the CNC Department. He retired from Merritt Tool Company at the age of 79 in 2014.He loved and adored his family and was especially crazy about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Paw-Paw”. He loved to travel with Shirley touring and sightseeing throughout the US. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether he was fishing, golfing, or working in his garden. He was a fixture at everything the grandkids were involved in. He was an avid reader, always cheered for his much loved Razorbacks, and was a huge fan of both the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Raymond is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Dean Parker, and his son, Michael Ray Parker. Also, preceding him in death are his father, Oid Parker; mother, Frances Donella Parker; two of his sisters, Margaret Wynette Parker, and Mary Lynne Morgan; sister-in-law Marjorie Parker. Raymond is survived by daughters, Cindy Westbrook and husband Don of New Diana, and Becky Wilson and husband Joe of Liberty City; grandchildren, Adam Westbrook and wife Abby of Fate, TX, Stephanie Hearnsberger and husband Jackson of Liberty City, Andrew Westbrook of Los Angeles, Brittany Reid and husband Ryan of Tyler, and Sarah Westbrook of New York City; great grandchildren, Michelle Hearnsberger and John Hearnsberger of Liberty City. Also, survived by brothers, William Robert Parker and wife Carolyn of Pine Bluff, AR, and Murl Wayne Parker and wife Carol of Tucson, AZ; sisters, Ruth Ada Goodman and husband John of Hot Springs, AR, and Katherine Ann Walker and husband Gary of Vicksburg, MS; brother-in-law, Doyle Morgan and wife Carol of Fayetteville, AR; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Summer Meadows for their kind and compassionate care of Raymond; and Hawkins Creek Assisted Living for their wonderful and loving care prior to his being at Summer Meadows.
