Raymond Thomas “Tommy” Ellison II

Tommy was born in Marshall, TX on October 22, 1938 to parents Raymond and Sara Ellison. He was raised in Jefferson, TX. After living in New Orleans, LA and Guam during his younger school years, he attended and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1957. After high school, Tommy was accepted to Texas A&M, where he joined the Corp of Cadets. He graduated in 1963 with a degree in civil engineering and gained employment with TxDOT in Marshall. Soon after, he transferred to the Atlanta, TX office, where he worked until his retirement in 2001.
Tommy married Susan Pierce on July 27, 1968, and their family grew with the adoption of their son, David, on January 3, 1982. Tommy was especially proud of his son David and adored his twin grandchildren.
It could be said that Tommy had three great loves in his life: God, his family and the Texas A&M Aggies.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Ellison and Sara Ellison-Terry, and his wife of 47 years, Susan Pierce Ellison. Those left to cherish their memories of Tommy include his son, David Ellison and wife Rebekah and grandchildren, Caleb and Emily, as well as a host of extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gideons International in Tommy’s memory.
For the health and safety of Tommy’s family and friends, face coverings and social distancing will be required for in-person attendance. For those unable to attend, the celebration of life will also be live-streamed through the Richmond Road Baptist Church Facebook page.
