Reacy Pearl McNeese
HALLSVILLE — It is with great sadness that the family of Reacy Pearl McNeese, 81, of Hallsville, TX, announce her passing. Reacy went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on January 17, 2021.
Reacy was married to Jack McNeese and they have three children, Tina, Terri, and Mark. She also raised one of her great-granddaughters, Mykayla. Reacy and Mykayla were blessed with a beautiful bond that will never be forgotten.
Reacy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack McNeese; her parents, Eula Cruse and Earl Cruse; three brothers, Gene Cruse, Sonny Cruse and Charlie Cruse; and two sisters, Carolyn Cruse and Mary Walker.
Survivors include three children, Tina Wakefield, Terri Shepherd and Mark McNeese; five grandchildren, Kristen Elliott, Heather Belcher, Markie Foster, Clay McNeese, and Leslie Bradley; nine great-grandchildren, Mykayla, Preston, Addyson, Everett, Tristen, Leah, Luke, Jacob, and Tyson; four brothers, Pete and Melba Cruse, Jim Cruse, Joe Cruse, and Stanley Cruse; two sisters, Sharon McDaniel and Dwana Hunnicutt; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Reacy loved her family and to them she was known as “Grandmommy”. She will be missed dearly and forever loved.
Graveside services for Reacy will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Waldrop Cemetery in Panola County, TX under the direction of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Officiating the graveside service will be Brother Laney Pearson and Sister Earlene Moon. The family will be gathering at Reacy’s home, after the service, to eat and celebrate her life. Family and friends are welcome.
