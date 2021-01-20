Reacy Pearl McNeese
Reacy Pearl McNeese
HALLSVILLE — It is with great sadness that the family of Reacy Pearl McNeese, 81, of Hallsville, TX, announce her passing. Reacy went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on January 17, 2021.
Reacy was married to Jack McNeese and they have three children, Tina, Terri, and Mark. She also raised one of her great-granddaughters, Mykayla. Reacy and Mykayla were blessed with a beautiful bond that will never be forgotten.
Reacy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack McNeese; her parents, Eula Cruse and Earl Cruse; three brothers, Gene Cruse, Sonny Cruse and Charlie Cruse; and two sisters, Carolyn Cruse and Mary Walker.
Survivors include three children, Tina Wakefield, Terri Shepherd and Mark McNeese; five grandchildren, Kristen Elliott, Heather Belcher, Markie Foster, Clay McNeese, and Leslie Bradley; nine great-grandchildren, Mykayla, Preston, Addyson, Everett, Tristen, Leah, Luke, Jacob, and Tyson; four brothers, Pete and Melba Cruse, Jim Cruse, Joe Cruse, and Stanley Cruse; two sisters, Sharon McDaniel and Dwana Hunnicutt; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Reacy loved her family and to them she was known as “Grandmommy”. She will be missed dearly and forever loved.
Graveside services for Reacy will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Waldrop Cemetery in Panola County, TX under the direction of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Officiating the graveside service will be Brother Laney Pearson and Sister Earlene Moon. The family will be gathering at Reacy’s home, after the service, to eat and celebrate her life. Family and friends are welcome.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.