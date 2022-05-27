Rebecca Ann Marroquin
GLADEWATER — Ms. Rebecca Ann Marroquin, age 78, of Gladewater, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Rebecca was born on May 28, 1943 in Gilmer to the late Harvey and Margret Darden Gaddis. She worked as a CPS social worker for many years. Rebecca will be greatly missed by all the friends and family members she leaves behind. Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Melanie Marroquin Bell; son, Rich Lilljedahl and wife Rachelle; brother, Mike Gaddis and wife Janice; niece, Michelle Kennemer; nephew, Michael Gaddis; grandchildren, Britney and Eric Archer, Landon and Shaun Whitten, and Kaeli Chalk; and great-grandchildren, Ethan and Elena Archer, and Madalyn and Zane Lilljedahl. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.
