Rebecca “Becki” Ann Pate Huffman

Born in Shreveport, LA on August 20, 1950 to John and Billie Pate, Ms. Huffman was a resident of Austin, Texas.
Ms. Huffman is survived by her sons Larry Wayne Huffman, Jr. of Longview, Christopher Huffman and wife Jana of Blanco, TX, Matthew Huffman of Austin; daughter Heather Kayaski and husband Nisen of Tyler; granddaughters Sofia Huffman, Skylar and Nixie Kayashi; sisters Karen Bytheway of Little Elm, Marilyn Martin of Richmond, TX, and Sally Pate Knight of Lone Star, TX. She is also survived by two aunts, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Becki was preceded in death by her mother, Billie Pate, of Longview; father, John Pate, of Lone Star; and sister, Theresa Pate, of Lone Star.
Ms. Huffman attended Kilgore Junior High School, graduated from Longview High School in 1968, and earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Texas at Tyler.
Becki was a dedicated educator and taught high school math in Mesquite, TX, but was most passionate about her career as a professor of math at Tyler Jr. College, where she retired in 2010.
Known for her intellect and quick wit, Becki made friends easily. She was an avid reader, loved to sew, and was known for her joy of cooking and baking. Becki especially enjoyed cooking for her family. She was particularly known for her decadent cheesecakes. Becki was an enthusiastic sports fan. She liked watching tennis and baseball and was a devoted fan of the Texas Rangers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.