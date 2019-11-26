Rebecca (Becky) Johnson

Becky was born January 1, 1934 in Zavalla, Texas, to Lucille Easley Pittman and Dan Easley. She graduated from Nederland High School where she met her soulmate and husband of 59 years, Markley Dean Johnson.
Early on in their marriage, Becky chose to stay home and care for her six children while Mark supported the family financially. However, her hard-working spirit never allowed her hands to become idle; therefore, she began bookkeeping for her husband’s electrical and construction businesses. Becky eventually attained her real estate license and sold homes in the East Texas area.
During her golden years, she enjoyed spending time with her large family and socializing with her many friends. Becky always held a special love in her heart for babies and children, and she made them feel comfortable in her caring hands. Her precious soul, full of gracious charm and southern hospitality, welcomed so many into her home and heart. She loved her church and before she died was the longest living member of 50 years. She also enjoyed attending the Hope Sunday School Class.
A celebration of Becky’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, at Spring Hill First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Children’s Ministry at Spring Hill First Baptist Church.
Becky is survived by her children Mark Johnson and wife, Linda; Ford Johnson and wife, Cindy; Brett Johnson and wife, Javan; Brandon Johnson and wife, Brenda; Dianne Hughes and husband, Mark; Joe Mac Johnson and wife, Nancy; 21 grandchildren; and 43 great grandchildren. She has several treasured living siblings Billie Kotulan; Joe Mac Pittman and wife, Elmer; and sisters-in-law Betty Bounds, Dejuana Johnson, and Florene Johnson; many nephews and nieces and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Mark Johnson; parents Lucille and Hodge Pittman, Dan and Lollie Easley; brothers Don Easley and wife, Katherine; and Ralph Pittman; sister-in law Sarah Johnson; and brothers-in-law Jerry Kotulan, Ike Johnson, Joe Johnson, Jim Bounds, and John Holt.
The Johnson family would like to say thank you for the words of comfort from so many friends and family. We would also like to express our deepest appreciation to all of her caregivers for the loving care you gave Becky. A special thank you to Julie Rucker for the Alzheimer’s support and education. We will always be grateful for your instruction, because it gave our beloved Becky the best quality of life possible during her final years.
