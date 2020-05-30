Rebecca Jean Newton

Rebecca was born on March 31, 1952 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Alvis Wayne Kennemer and Sylvia Helen Kennemer. She graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1970. After high school she attended Stephen F. Austin State University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics and Teacher Certification in 1975. While Rebecca enjoyed teaching, she considered being a Homemaker and raising her children her greatest accomplishment. Her favorite titles were mom and over the last few years, Bebe, as her grandsons affectionately referred to her.
Rebecca is survived by her husband of 42 years, Tom Newton; her sons, Tommy Newton and wife Erika, Andy Newton; and her daughter Katy Holdridge and husband Hunt. Also left to continue her legacy are her grandsons, Hilton Holdridge, Haywood Holdridge, Hartford Holdridge and Trey Newton. Her survivors continue with her brothers James Kennemer and Richard Kennemer; and sister Carol Sue Henson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Rebecca was a long time member of Winterfield United Methodist Church of Longview. In her free time she enjoyed volunteering and served as a Board Member for KIDS Mothers Day Out Program, Asbury House Enrichment Center, Preservation Longview and P.A.W.S. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to one of the organizations listed above.
A celebration of life for Rebecca will be held at a later date.
