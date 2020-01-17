Rebecca Schurr Williams

Becky was born March 22, 1965, near Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Her adoptive parents Robert and Lois Schurr moved her to Longview when she was a child, but she had lived there long enough to develop a fervid allegiance to the city’s sports team. Becky graduated in 1983 from Pine Tree High School where she lettered in volleyball and also played soccer and softball. She studied photography at Kilgore College.
Becky had a passion for Formula 1 racing, hockey (and sports in general). Disney (Tinkerbell in particular), romance novels (she had hundreds) and cats (she’d had four at one time all but one with hockey related names).
Lately she had been especially fond of her new grandson, born August 5, 2019 and she saw to it that his nursery was hockey- themed. With her planning and organizing skills as well as her powers of persuasion, she finagled in 2017 to have her son’s wedding take place in a luxury suite at American Airlines Arena during a Dallas Stars game. (She couldn’t orchestrate a Stars win, however).
Becky’s determination and generosity were evident in every aspect of her life. She was employed in inventory control at Neiman Marcus in Longview , where she spent most of her career and will be remembered as a meticulous worker and giver of butterflies.
Becky is preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Collis Williams, brother David, son Colin and his wife Megan, and grand children McKenzie Alexander and Calder Williams
