Rebecca Slusher
LONGVIEW — Rebecca “Becky” Green-Slusher, 69, of Longview, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 10, after a battle with Alzheimers. Becky was born on November 6, 1952 to Dorothy Hurst and Walter Hurst, Jr. in Longview, Texas. Becky was her mother’s pride and joy. They shared an extremely close and truly special relationship, supporting each other throughout their lives.
Becky graduated from Longview High School in 1970, and married her late, former husband Bobby Green a year later. She and Bobby had three children together, Leanne, Kelley and Philip.
A natural desire to take care of others, led Becky to pursue a career in nursing. After completing the Radiology Technology program at Good Shepherd Medical Center, she was hired on as a nuclear medicine technologist. She then worked for a mobile imaging company as an MRI technologist, and worked her way up to become the manager of multiple outpatient imaging centers. Becky then pursued her vocational nursing license from Kilgore College, and worked at Community Healthcore for several years as an LVN, before retiring.
It was while working as an MRI tech that Becky met Rodney, who was a Field Service Engineer assigned to service the mobile MRI she worked for. After dating for seven years, Becky and Rodney married in 1994, and shared 28 years of marriage together. Rodney was the most loving, devoted husband. They loved traveling together, and visited many countries all over the world.
Becky was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren, and treasured spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her incredible cooking, cranking the music up when she picked the grandkids up from school, holidays at Grandma’s house, and how much she loved animals. Her love of caring for people carried over to her dogs (including family member’s dogs) after she retired from her nursing career. Any pet of Becky’s undoubtedly lived their best life.
Becky is preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Bobby Green. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Rodney; daughter Leanne Duffin, and husband Phillip; sons Kelley Green, and Philip Green, and wife Ashley; and grandchildren Dylan and Lane Green and Lindsey and Landry Duffin.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 22 at 10a.m. in the Mausoleum at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview, with Reverend David Lee of First United Methodist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Longview Animal Care & Adoption.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.