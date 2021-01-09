Reese Burton Gibson
LONGVIEW — With sorrow in our hearts, we announce the passing of our loving husband, father, Pop, and brother. Reese Burton Gibson was born on July 18, 1944 in Marshall, Texas to William Arthur Gibson and Etta Ermine Gibson McKinley and passed away January 6, 2021, at the age of 76.
Reese grew up in the Hallsville/Marshall area. Where he met his loving wife, Kathy and had three kids. He was employed by Texas Eastman as an operator for 28 years. He loved to go camping with his kids, spend time at the lake, and spending time with his granddaughters.
Reese is survived by his loving wife Kathy Gibson of 53 years, one daughter Rhonda Key of Hallsville, two son’s Kevin Gibson of Hallsville and Jeff Gibson of Hamshire, TX and two Granddaughters Robyn Pinard of Alabama, and Rachel Cook of Longview. He has three sister’s: Emma Mae Bowlden of Longview, Etta Rae Mizell of Hallsville, Alfa Fae Tyler (preceded in death) and one brother Arthur Lee Gibson of Longview and many nieces and nephews.
Reese was associated with James F Taylor Masonic Lodge # 168 and the Order of Eastern Star Hall # 995.
The viewing of the body will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview TX on Sunday January 10, 2021 from 8 to 8. There will be a graveside service on Monday January 11, 2021 at 11 a.m at Memory Park in Longview TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Woodland Hills at Mason Creek Baptist Church 14206 FM 968 W. Longview, Tx 75602 or James F Taylor Masonic Lodge #169 AF &AM P.O. Box 169 Hallsville, Tx 75650 or Order of Eastern Star Hall # 995 Hallsvile TX.
