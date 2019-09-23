Regina Roselle Ramsey

Regina had a passion for many things. Just a few of those things were Nascar, boat racing and Pilot Club but Regina’s greatest passion was her family, who she loved more than anything in this world. She was very well known for being the Grand Ya of the Ya-Ya sisterhood, collecting arts and craft supplies and her adventures, some would even say adventure was her middle name. Regina will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.
Regina is survived by her daughters, Amber Bell and Corey Graham; sons, Brett Bell (Carolyn) and Devin Bell (Cheryl); Grandchildren, Jeffrey Norton, Chelsea Norton, Jordan Bell, Carlton Bell, Hannah Morehouse, Braden Bell and Ryan Bell; four great grandchildren and close friend, Helen Thayer.
Regina was preceded in death by her husband Frank Ramsey; father J.C. Vernon and mother Elsie Lou Vernon; brother Jerry Vernon and sister Patricia Mason.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com for the Ramsey family. A visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 W Harrison Rd, Longview, Texas 75604. A celebration of Regina’s life will occur Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lakeview Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers are Joe Requena, Brett Bell, Devin Bell, Jeffrey Norton, Carlton Bell, Braden Bell, Jordan Bell and Ryan Bell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, or charity of your choice.
