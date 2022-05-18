Rena Lee Pittman
LONGVIEW — Rena Lee Pittman, age 81, passed away on April 29, 2022, peacefully and surrounded by her family. She was a beautiful soul who spread joy and happiness wherever she went.
On August 05, 1940, Rena was born to parents Cora Lee and Henry Anderson in Brownwood, TX. For over 66 years, Rena was married to her charming husband, Weldon Pittman Sr. Together, they built a wonderful life and raised two beloved sons, Henry and Weldon Jr. Her home was always full of laughter, tea, and the Grand Ole Opry. She was a woman of simple pleasures who loved traveling with her family, sharing stories of her misadventures, cooking, and sewing.
Rena inspired others with her commitment to service throughout her community. As a devout Christian, Rena attended Greggton First Baptist Church. Her quick wit always made others laugh, and she was as compassionate as she was caring. For nearly 50 years, she served as an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star with the Pine Tree Chapter #1090, including two terms as Worthy Marton.
Beyond all else, Rena will be remembered for her courage and indomitable spirit. She was a loving wife, cherished mother, and faithful friend. Rena is predeceased by her mother, Cora; her father, Henry Anderson; her brother, William Todd Anderson; and her son, Henry Pittman. She is survived by her husband, Weldon Sr.; her son, Weldon Jr.; and two grandchildren, Alexandria and Park. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.
A memorial service will be held at Pine Tree Masonic Lodge #1396 in Longview, TX, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 2 pm-4 pm. In place of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Pine Tree Masonic Lodge Scholarship Fund in her honor.
An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
