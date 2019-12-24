Renee’ Routon Conner

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, at First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore with Reverend Will Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at the Danville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to services from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Renee was born on October 5, 1939, in Kilgore and was the daughter of the late Dr. William Mack and Odelle Harville Routon. She was a 1957 graduate of Kilgore High School and then graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1961, where she was a SMU Beauty and member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. As a lifelong learner with an insatiable curiosity, Renee continued her education, earning her master’s degree in sociology from Stephen F. Austin University in 1972. Renee was known as being both personable and passionate during a professional career that spanned two decades. In the mid 1980’s Renee joined the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) where she worked with the Resolution Trust Corporation (RTC) group to resolve the fallout from the Savings and Loan crisis of the 1980s. Renee then began a very rewarding career at the East Texas Council of Governments where she focused on economic development for East Texas and the surrounding areas and served as a planner for the local Workforce Development Board. She retired in 2003 to spend time with her family and growing number of grandchildren. Renee was an active member of the East Texas community serving on several boards, including Kilgore Public Library, Helping Hands Charities, and Kilgore Community Concerts. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore where she served as a Deacon, was a member of Presbyterian Women and was involved with programs for homeless families. She also was a moderator of Saturday Bread, a program to deliver meals to the home bound. Renee served as a Docent at the East Texas Oil Museum on the campus of Kilgore College and was active in the Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation where she served on several committees. She enjoyed volunteering for her church, traveling, bird watching, reading and music, and most of all spending time with her large family.
Renee was devoted to her family, she was fiercely proud of all her children and grandchildren and her love for them was always on full display. Renee was also blessed with a unique and wonderful sense of humor, a kind and gracious heart, and a deep capacity for love.
She is survived by her dear and devoted husband, Tom Conner of Kilgore; daughter, Michelle Armstrong Miller of Hideaway, son and daughter-in-law, David Mack and Cheri Armstrong of Houston, daughter and son-in-law, Kelly Smith Lugar and husband John of Bethesda, Maryland, step-daughter and son-in-law, Donna Smith Ward and husband Russell of Longview; twelve grandchildren, Crystal Adcock and husband Billy, Graceanne Miller, Connor Miller, Miles Miller, Alexa Ingram and husband Conner, Austin Armstrong, Aden Armstrong, Preston Lugar, Griffin Lugar, Riley Lugar, Robert Ward, Chase Ward; great grandchildren, Caden and Avery Adcock. Renee also is survived by Tom’s children and grandchildren; Christopher Conner and wife Polly and children, Madison and Joseph; Ross Conner and wife, Janice and children, William Ross and wife Stacy, and their son Michael; Justin Conner and wife Sharon and children, Jake and his wife Dani, and Kylie and her husband Buddy.
Renee was preceded in death by Tom’s grandson Samuel Conner, her beloved brother Bill Routon, and parents Dr. Mack and Odell Routon.
Online condolences may be left at Raderfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.