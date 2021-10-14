Ret. Army MAJ Ronald G. Denfeld
LONGVIEW — Ronald George Denfeld was born November 22, 1937, in Wausau, Wisconsin and died October 11, 2021, in Longview, Texas at age 83. Ron attended Catholic school from 1st through 12th and graduated from Newman High School in Wausau, Wisconsin. During his freshman year in high school, Ron attended Saint Lawrence Seminary School in Mount Calvary, Wisconsin and took several college courses throughout his Army Career. He enlisted in the Army October 1955, where he served six years before attending Officer Candidate School (OCS). While stationed at Fort Dix, Ron met his sweetheart, Colette Bower, who he married only two and a half months later, on February 25, 1966. He served as a Logistics Officer in building the Berlin Wall. Among his long and distinguished career, he served in both the 101st and 82nd Airborne Units, was in Special Forces, and was the Commanding Officer of NATO Support Group in Brussels, Belgium. He served three tours in Vietnam. After 20 years of service, Major Ron Denfeld retired November 1, 1975. Following his retirement from the Army, Ron worked in Industrial Sales until 2001. He loved people and never met a stranger. His greatest pride and joy were his children and grandchildren.
He was a man of honor, with great dedication to duty, extreme integrity, and great love for his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Denfeld, sister, Pat Schneck, and brother, David Denfeld. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Colette Denfeld, brother Jim (Pat) Denfeld, sister Elaine Adams, children: Jan-Michael Denfeld of Stockton, Wisconsin; Terese (Steve) Seiter of Harrogatte, England; Steve (Tammy) Denfeld of White Oak, Texas; and Shawn (Rhonda) Denfeld of Hallsville, Texas. Grandchildren: Hapie (Ray) Nunez; Marybeth (Ryan) Jacobs; Laura (Conner) Russell; Catie Denfeld; Austin Denfeld; Valorie (Logan) Crespin; Ian Denfeld; Stephanie Seiter; Rose Denfeld; Braden Denfeld; Brittany (Stephen) Garrett and Kassie (Austin) Aiken. Great-Grandchildren: Bryan, Sabrina, and Emmitt Nunez, Emma and Sophie Jacobs, Hunter, Addison and Kolt Aiken; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Recitation of the Rosary will be held Friday October 15, 2021, at 6:00pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview led by Father Gavin Vaverek, followed by viewing from 6:30 to 8:00pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday October 16, 2021, at noon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Longview led by Father Mark Kusmerke. Flower arrangements can be sent to Radar Funeral Home in Longview, or donations can be made to the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation in Tyler, Texas.
