Rethea A. Gambill
LONGVIEW — Rethea A. Gambill, 75, leapt joyously into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 at 2:10pm, with her husband by her side. Born December 11th, 1947 to Ishmael and Christine Fuller, Rethea was 11th of 12 children, and invested most of her life serving God from her hometown of Longview, Texas.
A loving and devoted Christian wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister, Rethea’s life was a testimony of God’s loving kindness, immeasurable greatness and eternal goodness. Loved by everyone who met her, she is survived by her husband of 21 years, Robert H. (Bob) Gambill, Jr of Longview, daughter Kemberly McLaughlin and family of Fort Worth, and daughter Casey Cassinis and family of Denver, Colorado.
She is also survived by sister Carol Jackson of Santa Barbara, California, brother Tom Fuller of Garland, Texas and sister Sherrie Welch of Longview, as well as her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws and hundreds of friends and cherished contributors to her life.
A visitation and viewing will be Friday, January 13th from 5 to 7pm at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road in Longview, with services set for Saturday, January 14th at 1pm at Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview, with a private family interment immediately following. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Association or to the benevolence fund of the giver’s local church are requested.
