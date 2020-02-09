Rev. Donald Wayne Nunn

He was born on February 21, 1934 in Center, Kentucky to Carlos Edward and Kathleen Trent Nunn. He graduated from Hart Memorial High School in Horse Cave, KY. After high school graduation, he enrolled in Bethel College (now Bethel University) in McKenzie, TN and graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He was awarded a Master of Divinity degree in 1969 from Memphis Theological Seminary in Memphis, TN.
On February 25, 1955, Rev. Nunn accepted the call to the ministry and was ordained on April 15, 1959 by Cumberland Presbytery at Seven Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Edmonton, KY. During his many years in the ministry, he pastored the Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Madisonville, KY, First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Warren, Michigan, Grace Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Memphis, TN, Walnut Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Burlison, TN, First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Kenton, TN, St. John Cumberland Presbyterian Church, White Oak, TX, First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Fort Smith, AR, St. John Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Arlington, TX, Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Quitman, LA, Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Longview, TX, and Stated Supply Pastor, New Journey Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Longview, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Kathleen Nunn and daughter Kathy Nunn Moody. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Helen Lindsey Nunn, daughter Donna Nunn Flannery and husband Brent of Plano, TX, granddaughter Ashley Partain and husband Michael of Plano, TX, grandson Chris Moody and wife Molly of Nacogdoches, TX, granddaughter Halie Moody of Kilgore, TX, great-grandchildren Thaxton and Ellis Moody and Elena Partain, sister Carol Corrington of Chattanooga, TN, niece Dr. Suzanne Corrington and husband Dr. Leonard Hays of Chattanooga, TN, nephew Will Corrington of Sugarland, TX, cousins Earlene Branstetter and wife Connie of Hardyville, KY, Tammie Branstetter of Glasgow, KY, Phillip Trent and wife Linda of Horse Cave, KY, Dixie Trent of Huntsville, AL and Mildred Nunn of Horse Cave, KY.
Rev. Nunn enjoyed many years of volunteer service including serving as volunteer Chaplain at Mt. Clemens General Hospital, Mt. Clemens, MI, Good Shepherd Medical Center, Longview, TX and Longview Regional Medical Center, Longview, TX. While living in Arkansas, Rev. Nunn served in the Hospice Grief Recovery program with the Area Agency on Aging of Fort Smith. Don especially enjoyed 21 years of volunteer service as a chaplain with the Civil Air Patrol. Rev. Nunn was an instrument rated pilot and flew many search and rescue missions with Cadets searching for missing airplanes.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice Longview, American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the support of many friends especially Pricilla and Cara with Heart to Heart Hospice.
