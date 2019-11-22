Rev. G. O. “Sonny” Ashworth

He is preceded in death by his parents Gertherd Olen Ashworth, Sr, and Thelma Edith Ashworth, sisters, Mildred Margaret Rose Ashworth and Rebecca Louise Stanley
Rev Ashworth is survived by siblings: Mirian Eileen Hertzler, Kansas Prentice Edward Ashworth, Wanda Faye Butler and husband, James, Calvin William Ashworth and wife, Linda, Nina June Howard, Sharon Ruth Woodard and husband John, Lynn Jackson Ashworth, Marvin Wendell Ashworth; His wife of 34 years, Floy Marie Johnson. Children: Ramona Kaye Barger and Bryan Shane Ashworth; Grandchildren: Lauren Jade Barger and Fiance Ryan Harris, Lyndsey Drew Barger and husband Trey Murdoch; Great Grandchildren: Gunner Lane Murdoch, Drew Ella Murdoch and Oakleigh Kate Murdoch. He is also survived by many nieces nephews and cousins.
Rev. Ashworth graduated from Starks High School in 1952, after which he attended Louisiana Tech at Ruston for 2 years from 1952-1954 He received his call to preach in 1954, and immediately enrolled at Apostolic Bible Institute in St Paul, Minnesota, where he attended from 1954-1956. October 18th,1961, he married Floy Marie Bell.
He evangelized across the U. S. for 10 years before assuming a Pastorate at Calvary Apostolic Church in Greensboro, NC in 1966. He served in Greensboro until accepting Pastorate at Frayser Apostolic Church in Memphis, TN in 1971, where he served for 5 years. He evangelized from 1976 until 1982, when he and his family moved to Longview.
He was a faithful and beloved member of Calvary Tabernacle, where he preached, taught and worshipped for many years. As a bi-vocational minister, he divided his time between preaching and painting 1982 until 2019. His last sermon was preached on April 10 and is still being talked about at Calvary. He loved Pastor Chargois and would come home and share his love for what he had heard.
Bro. Ashworth as passionate when he preached as he was in his painting. He began painting when he was 8 yrs old with his father who was a paint contractor in the Golden Triangle area. He also painted in Greensboro, NC, Memphis, TN and Longview where he made many meaningful and life-long friends.
Not one to take friendships for granted, he treasured both the friends he made as a Preacher and those he made as a painter.
In fact, he loved his friends as family, and they felt the same about him. These feelings were evident in the friendships he formed as a painter here in Longview. His clients were more than customers, they were friends. And over the years, these friends became family. And he treated them as such, working faithfully in their homes, taking time to get just the perfect “color or hue” and working tirelessly to make sure everything was exactly what they wanted. Many have said they never worried about leaving him in their homes all day and even staying overnight in their homes while they were away because they knew they could trust “Sonny”. He had the keys to many clients homes and businesses throughout the years because of the trust they had in him.
It’s impossible to express the appreciation he had for those he served and those with whom we worked, particularly Danny Nicholson owner of Nicholson Paint. In addition, he always had a special place in his heart for his lifelong minister friends, both those surviving and the ones that have gone on before him.
In addition to God’s Word and Southern Gospel Music, Bro. Ashworth loved sports, Zane Grey westerns, politics, and John Wayne. His ultimate loves were God, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family.
Although he closed his Bible, and ever so carefully cleaned his paint brushes for the final time, the lasting affects he has had on those around him will live on forever.
The entire Ashworth family wishes to express their appreciation for the love and generosity shown them during this time of loss.
