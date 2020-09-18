Rev. K.F. Charles

A Homegoing Celebration for Reverend. K.F Charles, 96, of Kilgore, will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2020 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. The service will take place at Treasure Church, 2544 Highway 42, White Oak, TX 75693 with Dr. Ron Charles and Rev. Steve Coe officiating. Interment will take place in the Union Grove Cemetery in Union Grove, Texas. Bro. Charles went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Longview.
K.F. was born on April 6, 1924, to Homer and Pearl Charles in Wilson, OK. He and his family moved to Texas in 1928 and to Gladewater in 1932. He graduated from Gladewater High School and from Tyler Commercial College, presently University of Texas at Tyler. K.F. dutifully served his country in the United States Army as a paratrooper during WWII. He worked as a bookkeeper for Rogers Truck Line, Ellerd Trucking and JB Swabbing. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, traveling, reading the Bible, and spending time with family. K.F. accepted the call to the ministry and preached his first sermon at the age of 14. He was ordained within the Assemblies of God organization. Bro. Charles pastored several churches during his ministry: Smith Community (Big Sandy), 1st Assembly of God in Gilmer, Highland Park Assembly of God in Kilgore, and Good News revival Center in Longview. Bro. Charles also held numerous revivals where numerous people came to salvation. He married the love of his life Mamie Lorene in March of 1947. They spent the next 73 years making many loving and happy memories with family and spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Left to cherish his memory are his children. Dr. Ron Charles and his wife Paula of Monroe, GA, Sherry Coe and her husband Rev. Steve Coe of Longview; grandchildren, Ronnie Charles, Jr. of California; Chanda Johnson of Marshall, Paul Coe, Jr., Bradley Charles of Monroe, GA. and Six great-grandchildren. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends, church family and other loving family members.
Bro. Charles was met at Heaven’s gates by his parents, wife Mamie and a brother Dempsey Charles.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6 until 8.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Cubit Foundation, PO Box 1316, Monroe, GA, 30655; www.cubitfoundation.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
