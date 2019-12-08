Rev. Kenneth H. Mills

He loved hunting, fishing, football, basketball and baseball. He relished attending the UIL State Basketball Tournament and many high school football games. He enjoyed traveling, especially to the Holy Land where he assisted in leading groups on ten different occasions. In his latter years, spending time with his grandson Colton was his favorite thing to do.
Rev. Mills is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carole Anne, two sons, Ken Mills and his wife Cindy of Allen, Texas, and Dr. Kevin Mills and his wife Dr. Michele Mills and grandson Colton of Lucas, Texas.
Visitation for Bro. Mills will be at Rader Funeral Home at 1617 Judson Road in Longview, Texas on Monday, December 9th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A Celebration of Bro. Mills’ life will be held at Oakland Heights Baptist Church, 1600 Judson Road in Longview on Tuesday, December 10th at 1:00 p.m. Under direction of Rader Funeral Home.
