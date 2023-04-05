Rev. Raymond A Tenpenny
LONGVIEW — Rev. Raymond Allen Tenpenny, age 90, passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Longview Regional Hospital in Longview, TX under the care of Heart to Heart Hospice. Rev. Tenpenny was preceded in death by his parents, eight of his siblings, and grandson Austin Cole Tenpenny. He is survived by Peggy Jane Tenpenny (née Beavers), his wife of 67 years; his son Stephen Ray Tenpenny and wife Celeste of Dallas with their children Jason, Jenna, and Brian and wife, Avery; his daughter Angela Joy Tenpenny of Tyler with her son Cameron; his son Timothy Roy Tenpenny and wife Cheri of Fulshear, and their sons Will and Bryson; his only remaining sibling J.T. Tenpenny and wife Lora; and sister-in-law Delorice Tenpenny. Pallbearers for the burial will be Jason, Brian, Will, Cameron, and Bryson Tenpenny, and Andy Galpin. Rev. Tenpenny was born near Woodbury, TN on July 18, 1932. He was the ninth of 10 children born to Vestal and Osee Vance Tenpenny. The family later moved to Murfreesboro, TN, where Raymond lived until he joined the Navy in 1950. He served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1954. Then he attended Tennessee Temple College in Chattanooga where he met his loving wife, Peggy, and they were married in January, 1955. After graduation from college in 1958, he pastored Temple Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. He and his family moved to Gladewater, TX in 1959. Raymond was a hard-working, industrious administrator. He owned and operated East Texas Cabinet Shop and Contractor Supply Cabinet Shop in Longview for almost 20 years and was sometimes an independent general contractor for home constructions. But he is more widely known for pastoring churches in East Texas over a nearly 60 year time span. He pastored Grace Baptist Church in Henderson (2 yrs), Faith Baptist Church in Gilmer (3 yrs), Macedonia Baptist Church in Longview (30 yrs), East Mountain Baptist Church in Gilmer (8 yrs), and Glade Creek Baptist Church in Gilmer (9 yrs). He also served for many years on the board of directors of Missionary Tech Team in Longview. He is also known for his love of fishing and for gathering men in his church to enjoy this sport together in memorable ways. He is well loved and respected by hundreds of people in the Longview and Gilmer area. A funeral service will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer with Bro. Wayne Norvell officiating, interment to follow at Glade Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, March 31, 2023 from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM at the Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to TechTeam.org.
