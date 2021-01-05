Rev. Roddy J. Bland
HIDEAWAY, TEXAS — Rev. Roddy J. Bland, age 77, of Hideaway, Texas died Thursday, December 31, 2020 in a Tyler hospice center. He was born in Gilmer, Texas on April 2, 1943 to the late Travis Jack and Gladys Mozelle (Light) Bland and was formerly of Longview, Texas. Roddy was a graduate of Longview High School, SMU and Baylor Universities. Rev. Bland was a Methodist minister and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lindale, Texas. Rev. Bland is survived by his loving wife, Hattie Bland of Hideaway, Texas; daughters & son-in-law, Cindy & Rick Anderson of Lake Cherokee, Texas and Tammy Bland of Austin, Texas; brother & sister-in-law, Tim and Cindy Bland of Gladewater, Texas; 8 grandchildren and spouses, Spencer Anderson, Gabby Nino, Jessica & Jaime Solis, Miranda Stone, John Stone, Jason & Jolee Shaw, Emily Wilson and Allyson Stone. After retiring from the ministry, Roddy and Hattie moved to Hideaway, Texas to be closer to family. They traveled the country, cheering on grandson Spencer (and teammates) play baseball and granddaughter Ally compete in gymnastics. Over the years, Roddy and Hattie became grandparents to countless students in daughter Cindy’s school classroom. PawPaw and MiMi had enough love in their hearts to love them all. Roddy and Hattie loved traveling the world, with him documenting memories with each click of his camera. Colorado held a special place in heart. Roddy, his brother Tim and cousin Ken held weekly “meetings” or golf games in order to “solve the world’s problems” It did not take a person long to realize the special bond that Dad and Hattie held together. He adored his Hattie. Roddy loved his church family and Sunday School class. When he and fellow band of retired ministers got together, everyone was fair game with pranks and good- natured fun. Daughters Cindy, Tammy and “son”-in-law Rick know God blessed them with the best Dad in the world. If you don’t believe it, just ask them. Roddy had a way of helping each person that he came across feel special, amazing and loved. Rev. Roddy Bland was the bright light in so many people’s lives. The world is a little darker now without him in it. A private family graveside service will be held. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 5, 2021from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. As a Covid-19 precaution, masks are required at all visitations and funeral services.
