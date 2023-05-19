Rev. Sherman E. Davis
WHITE OAK — Rev. Sherman E. Davis, 74, formerly of Arcadia, La. Service will be at 11 O’clock Saturday, May 20, at St. Mark Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Longview. Burial will follow at St. Duty Cemetery in Arcadia, La.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater is in charge of the arrangements.
Rev. Sherman was born on January 28, 1947, and died at his residence in White Oak on Tuesday, May 16.
The viewing will be Friday, May 19, from 2 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel corner of 171 Pear Rd. and Hwy 80 West Gladewater.

