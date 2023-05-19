Rev. Sherman E. Davis

Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater is in charge of the arrangements.
Rev. Sherman was born on January 28, 1947, and died at his residence in White Oak on Tuesday, May 16.
The viewing will be Friday, May 19, from 2 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel corner of 171 Pear Rd. and Hwy 80 West Gladewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.