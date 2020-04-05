Reverend Vandell Smith

Vandell was born on August 29, 1946, to his late parents Willie and Pearline Smith in Hallsville, TX. At an early age he accepted Christ and united with Golden Hill Baptist Church.
He attended Galilee High School where he graduated in 1964. From high school, Vandell then enlisted in the United States Army where he served for two years and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant E-5.
After serving in the military 2 years, he then enrolled at Wiley College in Marshall, TX where he met the love of his life, Evelyn Colston. While attending Wiley College he joined the brotherhood of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. In the summer of 1972 he graduated from Wiley with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology.
Vandell knew he found his soul-mate and quickly asked Evelyn for her hand in marriage. Soon afterwards they became husband and wife on June 16, 1973. He started a career which lasted 30 years in Telecommunications with AT&T formally Southwestern Bell, during this time he accepted his call into the ministry.
Pastor Smith started his illustrious journey as a pastor for 43 years serving at New Hope Baptist Church in Gilmer, Texas, The Shady Grove Baptist Church in Diana, Texas, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Hallsville, Texas and for 24 years he pastored the Saint Paul Baptist Church of Longview, Texas. During this time he received his Masters of Divinity at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Pastor Smith made such an impact on the lives of so many families. Not only as a religious leader but also a counselor, officiant and devoted friend.
He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Elbert (Bernice) Smith, Bennie Walker, and Celia Lewis.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Evelyn Smith; three children, Derek Smith of Hallsville, Texas, William (Ursula) Smith of Longview, Texas and April (Byron) Young of Fort Worth, Texas. His three grandchildren that he was so proud of, Mason Smith, Morgan Smith and Landon Young. He has left behind eleven siblings, Mary Inez Smith, Lonnie Smith, Cora Daniels, James (Madie) Smith, John (Bettie) Smith, Corene Smith, Henry (Samantha) Smith, Franklin (Vera) Smith, Roger (Carolnet) Smith, Alice (Bobby) Key, Pearlie (Rufus) Wiley and brother-in-law, Wallie Lewis along with a host of nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home,
