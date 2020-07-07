Rex Whitten

Rex was born February 20, 1936 in Good Springs, Texas to the late Lee Whitten and Ella Jordan Whitten. He graduated from Carlisle High School in 1954 and attended Kilgore College and Lamar University in Beaumont. Mr. Whitten served in the United States Army. Rex starting working for Kilgore Federal Savings and Loan in 1965 where he worked as a Loan officer and later retired as President in 1997. He was a member of the Kilgore Lions Club; United Methodist Men group where he served as president in 2004 and served as Kilgore City Commissioner for 20 years. Mr. Whitten enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved spending time with his family.
Mr. Whitten was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth and William Whitten and sister, Wilma Whitten Bryan.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Glendale Whitten of Kilgore; brothers-in-law, Haymon Hankins and wife Beth of Longview and Atwell Hankins and wife Louise of New London; thirteen nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
