Rey Johnson Barton
MESQUITE — Rey Glazener Johnson Barton was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on August 20, 1929 and died on December 31, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19 infection.
Rey was married to Bill Johnson in December of 1949. Together they lived in Kilgore and Corsicana before settling in Longview. Bill passed away in 1968, and Rey began a teaching career that spanned three decades. She taught in the Longview ISD, worked as a reading consultant for the Texas Education Service Center, and taught in Duncanville ISD where she retired.
In April of 1999, Rey married Bob Barton. They met at the Grace Presbyterian Village in Oak Cliff where they both resided at the time. At Grace they met Sabrina Porter who was an administrator and became a treasured friend.
Hand work of all kinds were appreciated by Rey which included needlework, building doll houses, sewing, knitting and gardening. Creating beautiful things was an important part of her life. She was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
Church life was always important to Rey, she served as pianist, choir member, ruling elder, and faithful church Member at Presbyterian churches in Kilgore, Corsicana, Longview, and in the Dallas Area. Rey’s family is very appreciative of the service members of the Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church provided her in her later years.
She is survived by her son, Ken Johnson and wife Sonje; son, Frank Johnson and wife Robin; and son, Peter Johnson and wife Michelle. She also leaves behind two siblings, Francois and Anne, as well as her six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and especially her beloved friends the Porter family: Sabrina, Joel, Rachael, Mason, and Caleb.
Rey’s family is exceedingly grateful for the support the Porter family provided Rey in her last days on this earth. The Porter family provided physical support and love when it was impossible for her immediate family to do so.
Rey led a full and loving life and will be missed by her family, extended family, and her many “girls” who she mentored and held close to her heart over the years.
Memorial gifts can be sent to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Longview, Texas.
