Rhett Modisette
LONGVIEW — Rhett Modisette went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 31, 2023 in Dallas after complications after a motorcycle accident. He was born on March 16, 1980 in Longview, Texas and graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1998.
Rhett was larger than life! His zest for life and magnetic personality kept everyone laughing no matter where you were in life’s journey. He would literally give anyone the shirt off his back.
Rhett came into this world as a tough little boy and will always be remembered as a tough man.
He was a kind soul with a big heart and definitely danced on the edge. He wasn’t afraid of living life to the fullest. He was a member of Trinity Assembly of God in Kilgore, Texas. Rhett loved Jesus and his mentor, Pastor Hoffpowier.
Those left to cherish his memory are his precious daughter, Layla Elizabeth Modisette; his father, Joe Modisette and wife, Connie of Kilgore; his mother, Vikki Modisette Griffin and husband, Earl Griffin; and brother, Randon Modisette and wife, Emily and Baby Boy Modisette on the way in July; and stepsister, Brook Hamrick.
Those preceding him in death are his two brothers, Jeff David Modisette; Joe “Little Joe” Modisette, Jr.; and uncle, Tommy Modisette. His grandparents, Van and Mary Modisette and Elton “Pa-Paw” and Ruby “Nanny” Broome.
Funeral Services on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Rader Funeral at 2pm with Pastor Roger Hoffpowier officiating and a “Celebration of Life” event will be held for all family and friends at Summit Club at 4pm. The family will have a private graveside service at Rosewood Park Cemetery.
The family requests memory donations to Pleasant Hills Children’s Home, PO Box 1177, Fairfield, TX 75840.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
