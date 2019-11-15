Rhonda Duszik

She passed away at her residence in Longview, Texas. She was in her 53rd year of life being born August 17, 1966 in Kilgore, Texas to Judy Philpot McFadin & Lloyd Curtis McFadin.
Rhonda lived a full life graduating from Sabine public schools, Kilgore College and receiving her Masters of Science in Accountancy. A businesswoman & business owner with her husband, both giving tireless hours at Joe Duszik Construction.
Rhonda lit any room with beauty, poise & outreaching grace. She loved to cook and kept holidays alive and warm for her family. She kept an immaculate house, car, fashion & hair style.
Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her loved ones strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Rhonda is survived by her mother Judy Philpot Waits, step-mother Barbara Thacker McFadin, husband Joe R. Duszik, daughter Farrah Timmons Duszik, step-son Will Duszik, granddaughters Brylie Stone & Harlynn Shaver, brother Curtis D. McFadin, half-brother’s Mickey Frazier & Shannon Renshaw, step-brother Mark McFadin, step-sister Janie McFadin Reed, aunt & uncle Charles & Linda Loden and her extended family members who she loved dearly and as her very own.
Predeceased by her Father Lloyd McFadin, deeply loved Grand-Mother Gertrude Smith Philpot & cherished Grand-Father Lance Philpot.
A celebration of Rhonda’s life will be held at Rader Funeral Home: 1617 Judson Rd, Longview, TX 75601 on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 beginning at 3:00pm
Flowers or donations are welcome: Brain & Behavior Research Foundation 747 Third Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017 Tel. 646-681-4888 / 800-829-8289 info@bbrfoundation.org
