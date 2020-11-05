Rhonda Richards

Rhonda was born in Lewellen, Nebraska, on May 30, 1950, to Tom and Martha Armstrong. Rhonda was the second of three daughters. Spending her formative years, Rhonda lived on a farm with her family outside of Big Springs, Nebraska. Rhonda attended grade school with her sister and cousins in a one-room schoolhouse. During this time, she developed her love for animals, and her gift of compassion took root. Rhonda moved to Longview with her family in 1955, where she attended and graduated from Longview High School in 1968. While attending LHS, she was active in the Gregg County 4-H right beside her dad. She was also a member of the Future Nurses of America.
Rhonda attended Kilgore College and Texarkana College, earning her nursing license, which led to a 40-year career in the medical field starting at Good Shepherd Medical Center. One of Rhonda’s proudest moments was being among the first ten nurses who opened Longview Regional Medical Center. She also served the LISD community as the campus nurse for Hudson Pep, South Ward, and Longview High School, from which she retired. During her time at Kilgore College, Rhonda’s younger sister Linda DeArmon introduced her to the love of her life David Richards. Rhonda and David enjoyed many adventures during their 49 years of marriage. Rhonda was blessed with two children Rebekah Reneé Richards and Paul Louis Richards. Rhonda is known as one of the best cooks in Longview. She blessed her community for many years by baking bread, cakes, cookies, homemade candy, and creating four cookbooks. Rhonda and David joined Mobberly Baptist Church in 1982, where she lived out and demonstrated her lifelong faith in Jesus Christ through serving as a greeter in VBS and the children’s department.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her parents Tom and Martha Armstrong, sister Patricia Karrh, daughter Rebekah Renee Richards, brother-in-law David Towery, and nephew Daniel Towery. Those who cherish her memory and awaiting her reunion in heaven are her husband David Richards, son Paul Richards and wife Rachel. Her three grandchildren Justin, Abigail, and Bailey. Her sister Linda DeArmon and husband Larry, sister-in-law Lana Camp and husband Ricky, brothers-in-law Larry Karrh, and Glynn Richards and wife Sondra, five nieces, two nephews, along with many great-nieces, great-nephews, and a host of friends.
