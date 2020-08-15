Rhonda Ruth Boykin

Mrs. Rhonda Ruth Ford Boykin was born October 25, 1951 in Longview, Texas to the late James Edward and Mavis Marie Ford. She was raised and graduated schools in Longview, Texas.
Rhonda was a very faithful employee of the Panola County Chamber of Commerce and the Texas County Music Hall of Fame from 2002 to 2017 when she retired to take care of her husband. Rhonda went above and beyond, the last part of her career she did an outstanding job as manager of the Hall of Fame Gift Shop where she met everyone with a smile and made many friends.
Mrs. Boykin loved time gardening, treasure hunting, and spending time with family, friends, along with her baby “Poncho” made her extremely happy.
Left to cherish her memory and the many lessons she taught us are her husband, James C. Boykin; brother, Tom Ford and wife Becky; sister, Donna Gunn; daughter, Wendy Roberts-Weeks and boyfriend Brent; son, W.D. Pete Roberts and wife Melody; her grandchildren, Chase Roberts and Skye Weeks, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
