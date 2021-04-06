Rhonda Sue Kennedy
LIBERTY CITY — A Celebration of Life for Rhonda Sue Kennedy, 57, of Liberty City, will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. A Time of Remembrance from 6:00 pm till 6:30 pm with Visitation following from 6:30 pm till 8:30 pm. Mrs. Kennedy completed her earthly journey in her home on Friday, April 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
Rhonda Sue Kennedy was born on April 10, 1963, in Fredricks, Maryland. James and Sandy Ragsdale were her parents. She graduated from Longview Christian Academy in 1981. She married the love of her life Ron Wayne Kennedy that same year. Ron and Rhonda spent the next 39 years making many loving and happy memories together. Rhonda Sue completed her Vocational Nursing studies at Kilgore College and completed her Dental Hygienist studies when they lived in Long Beach, CA. Rhonda Sue’s nursing career was mainly with Henderson Memorial Hospital, Arabella of Kilgore, and the Gregg County Department of Corrections. She loved collecting crosses, plates from across the United States, Norman Rockwell memorabilia and bears. Rhonda Sue’s family and her animals, including dogs and cardinals, were the source of her strength; and spending time with them, especially her grandbabies, was when she was happiest. She will be greatly missed for her huge heart, her generosity, and her compassion for others.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ron Kennedy; sons, Robert Brandon Kennedy (Jamie) of Longview, Adam Ross Kennedy (Kennedy Spencer) of Liberty City, Cody James Kennedy of Dallas; grandchildren, Zander Kennedy, Tegan Kennedy, Greyson Kennedy, Hunter Kennedy, Kadence Kennedy, Addison Kennedy, Rylee Kennedy; father, James Ragsdale of South Dakota; siblings, Matthew Ragsdale (Lisa) of Longview, Won Lee (Kathy) and Minnie Lamb all of Long Beach, CA. Also, left to carry on her legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loving family members.
Rhonda Sue was reunited with her mother, her grandson Colby Watson and her beloved furbaby Coco.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Texas Oncology for the compassionate and excellent care that they provided Rhonda Sue during her 16-year battle with cancer.
Memorials may be made in her name MD Anderson Cancer Research.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
