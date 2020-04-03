Richard A. “Bart” Barthelemess

Bart was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 30, 1943 and graduated from West Jefferson High School in Gretna. He served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years, including a tour in Vietnam. He moved to Kilgore, Texas in 1977 and worked for GTE (Verizon) for 33 years.
While his sons were growing up, Bart loved coaching them in baseball, basketball and soccer. He was an avid fisherman, bowler, and gardener and loved anything outdoors.
His is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joan; sons, Rodney Barthelemess and wife Carie of Bedford, Texas, Douglas Barthelemess of Kilgore, Ricky Robertson and wife Lynn of Aberdeen, Scotland; sisters, Pat Turlich and Debbie Jones of Louisiana; grandchildren Chet Barthelemess, Lexie Barthelemess, Cade Barthelemess, Lee Robertson, Paul Robertson and Ricky Robertson; and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Helping Hands of Kilgore, PO Box 1576, Kilgore, TX 75663 or to the charity of their choice.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the aides and nurses who cared for Bart this past year at Wakins-Logan Texas Veterans Hospital and Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler.
