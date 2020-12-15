Richard Barnett Stuckey

He loved his country and retired after 20 years of service in the United States Air Force. He was a long-time member of Walnut Creek Baptist Church in Diana, Tx. He served Warren City as a council member as well as several years as a board of director for the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo Association.
A humble, gentle, loving, and giving hero to his family. He led by example showing the love and compassion of Jesus to everyone who knew him. His love and adoration of his beautiful wife was a testimony of the true meaning of the marriage covenant as God intends. It was a known fact among his family that he raised the bar very high when it came to caring for his wife and family.
He felt his purpose in this life was to care for his wife. He was able to provide that love and care until her redeemed soul very recently departed.
A legacy of love and commitment to family is left to be celebrated by his adoring children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was our hero.
He is survived by his daughter, Kerri Wells and her husband Kevin; daughter, Susan Kennedy and her husband Micky; grandchildren, Lacy Eaton and her husband Jacob; Kyle Williams and his wife Angela; Kara Vickers; Kallee Meyer and her husband Keith; Keaton Wells; great grandchildren, Peyton, Brali, Maddy, Jake, Maggie, Hank, Cameron, Beau, Maysen, and Cooper; and nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lyndia Jean Stringfellow Stuckey; his parents, Thomas Wilmer Stuckey and Myrtha Steed Stuckey; sister Juanita Hyde; brothers, W.G. Stuckey, Warren (Bo) Stuckey, Donald Stuckey, Bill Stuckey, and Leonard Stuckey.
Funeral services will be held for both Richard and his beloved wife Lyndia Friday, December 18, 2020, at Walnut Creek Baptist Church in Diana, starting at 1pm. Interment will follow services at Rosewood Park in Longview. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
