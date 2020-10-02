Richard Dean Farrow
GILMER — Richard Dean Farrow, 66, lost his short battle with cancer on September 25, 2020 in Tyler Texas. He was born on August 19, 1954 in Bloomington, Illinois to the late Joe and Shirley McCray Farrow. He received his Bachelors from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1976, then earned his Doctorate in Juris Prudence from South Texas College of Law in 1978. Richard married Mary Anne Scott on June 9, 1988 and together they made their home in Gilmer. He loved gardening, reading, watching old westerns, AMERICA, and trying to perfect new recipes. He enjoyed working around on his farm, but the most important thing in his life was taking care of his family and making memories with his kids. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Anne Farrow of Gilmer; son Mark Edward Farrow and wife Kara of Houston; daughters, Diana Marie Farrow of Tyler, and Grace Elizabeth Farrow of Gilmer; brother, Rodney Wayne Farrow of San Francisco, California; sister, Susan Kay Matthews of Colorado Springs, Colorado; niece and nephew, Olivia Ashley and Pierce Ryan Matthews; and granddaughter, Elaina Rebecca Farrow. Mr. Farrow is preceded in death by his parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 10:00 A. M. at St. Theresa Catholic Church with a Rosary preceding it at 9:30 A. M. Msgr. Xavier Pappu and Bro. Wayne McKay officiating. Interment will be held at Glade Creek Cemetery in Upshur County. Pallbearers will be Rodney Farrow, Mark Farrow, Anthony Rowe, Pierce Matthews, Greg Wexler, and Kenneth Wayne Woolard.
