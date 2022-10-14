Richard “Dick” Deerinwater
LONGVIEW — Richard “Dick” Deerinwater, 83, of Longview, completed his earthly journey on, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Longview. Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in the Elderville Cemetery, under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6 until 8.
Richard was born on October 9, 1939, in Muskogee, Ok., to Boyd and Ethel Deerinwater. He was a member of the Muskogee High School Class of 1957. Dick married the love of his life Pat in 1957 and they spent the next 65 years making many loving and happy memories. He retired from Gibson Holdings/Drug Emporium after more than 50 years of employment as a buyer. Dick was a member of Centre Presbyterian Church in Elderville
Dick enjoyed painting, woodworking and gardening. He took great pride in his yard and gardens. Dick was an avid Rangers baseball fan, even when they did not play as well as he thought that they should. Dick loved spending time with his great-grandchildren, Caroline and Brooks, they were the light of his life.
Dick was reunited with his parents, sons Leon and Samuel Deerinwater, and brothers, Bob, Boyd and Jim Deerinwater.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pat Deerinwater of Longview; lifelong friend/ hunting brother, Bud Welch and his wife Gay of Longview; son, Donnie Deerinwater and his wife Christina of Longview; grandchildren, Shane Deerinwater of Campti, La., Felica Deerinwater of Campti. La., Dana Hudelson and her husband James of Kilgore, Mark Deerinwater of Kilgore; bonus grandchildren, Niki Braly-Deerinwater of Henderson, Randi Beck; great-grandchildren, Caroline Hudelson, Brooks Hudelson; bonus great-grandchild, Jada Merony; brother, David Deerinwater. Also, left to carryon his legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.