Richard Duggar

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.