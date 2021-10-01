Richard Earl Knox
LONGVIEW — Richard was born on September 9th, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio. His proud parents were Richard Knox Sr. (deceased) and Carol A. Knox.
The family moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he attended school. He graduated from Maryvale High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division as a flight medic stationed at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina for ten years.
While at Ft. Bragg Richard married MariEllen Gagon and they were blessed with a daughter Kristin Knox now Kristin Goodwin. Richard and MariEllen were married ten years. Richard later moved to Longview, Texas to manage the Parkway Health Club. It was there he married Wendy Idom. They were blessed with three sons Saylor, Christian and Canaan.
Richard was the owner of Richard Knox Construction of East Texas. His success was attributed to his superior work ethics and outgoing personality. He always went over and above whatever was asked of him. He always said, “ Whatever you do, do your work unto the LORD.”
His love of music led him to play guitar on the Praise Team at Connect Church in Longview, Texas. This is where he was when he went to be with the LORD on Sunday September 26th, 2021 while worshiping GOD through his music.
He is survived by his wife Wendy Knox, Kristin Goodwin and her husband Jamie, Saylor Knox and his wife Lauren, Christian Knox and his wife Kasey, and Canaan Knox and his fiancé Autumn Browne. He is also survived by three grandchildren Ramsey, Sage, London and baby Knox to be born next April. Other survivors include his mother Carol Whitby, sisters Cheryl Parker and Caryn Reynolds as well as three brothers, Robert Knox, Ronald Knox and his wife Sharon and Raymond Knox and his wife Kreta. Not listed are many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Richard’s life at Connect Church in Longview, Texas this Saturday October 2nd at 2:00pm. The address is 2558 F.M. 1844 .
All are welcome.
