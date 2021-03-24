Richard East
LONE STAR — Richard East, 67, of Lone Star, TX passed away on March 21, 2021 peacefully at his home with his family by his side. A memorial service is planned for 5PM, Friday, March 26, 2021 at Peace Fellowship in Diana. Richard was a devoted husband for 44 years to his wife, Maureen, and loving father to daughter, Jessica Nix, wife of Damon Nix of Hughes Springs, TX and son, CWO3 Josh East, husband of Kodi East. He is survived by his father, Dewey East, brothers Larry East and Charles East and 4 grandchildren, Lydia Nix, Anniston Nix, Harper East and Wyatt East. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris East. Richard was born in Dallas, Texas in 1953 and shortly after, his family relocated to Diana, Texas. He graduated from Diana High School in 1971 and went to work for Marathon LeTourneau after graduation. He met the love of his life at Marathon LeTourneau in 1976. Richard and Maureen married in 1976 and went on to live a very healthy and happy life together in Lone Star, Texas. Richard was known for his tireless work ethic as a welder and Quality Inspector until he retired in 2018. He was known for his love of God, his family and his life as a husband, Daddy and PawPaw. He loved to fish, golf, BBQ and spend time with his family, grandkids and friends. His favorite bible verse is Hebrews 13:8 “Jesus Christ, the same yesterday, today and forever.” In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Peace Fellowship in Diana, Texas. Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com
