Richard Edward Berri
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Richard E. ‘Rich’ Berri age 70 passed away on February 13, 2021 in Longview, Texas.
Born in Norwalk, California he later moved to Texas in 1978. As a Motorcycle and Hot Rod Enthusiast, Rich was known to friends and associates for his lifetime work in the automotive and body shop business.
He is preceeded in death by his parents Charles V. Berri Sr. and Dorothy Berri; brother Vic Berri Jr. and daughter Kelly Rhoads.
Rich is survived by his wife of 19 years Robin Berri; brother Wally [Erma] Berri of Covina, CA.; sister Linda Layton of Hurricane, UT.; stepdaughter Denise Bloom and stepson Shad Moraine both of Longview, Texas; Lauren Bliss and Family of Hickory, NC.; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, Texas.

