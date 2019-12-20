Richard Karl Evans

He graduated from Joseph Badger High School in the Gustavus, Ohio area. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Accounting from Mount Union University, Alliance, Ohio May, 1966. His MBA was from the University of Texas in Tyler. He was a CPA and CMA.
Following graduation from college, he completed Peace Corps volunteer training at Dartmouth University. He served in Hyderabad, India from 1966-1968. During that time, he made some very lasting and memorable friendships which were maintained throughout his life. Through the years, they enjoyed reunions, and long phone calls to share about their lives and families.
He was employed in the manufacturing industry as a cost accountant in both Ohio and Longview. He worked in banking in Longview.
He is survived by his beautiful wife of 48 years, Donna DeMarco Evans of Longview; his daughter, Katherine Evans Hammer (Cody) of Longview; his brothers, Randall (Alice) Evans of Plano, Dennis (Marcia) Evans of Kent, Ohio; sister, Lori ( Chip) Christ of Ft. Worth, Texas; sister in law, Alison Evans of Cortland, Ohio; two nieces and four nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Terrence Evans, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
He was a wonderful and loving husband and father who gave his everything to his two best girls. He lived a life full of travel, adventure, and compassion for those who knew him. He had astute mathematical skills which were envied by his daughter. He was a determined individual who once he set his mind to do something would accomplish the world. He will forever be missed by his family and friends, but most of all his wife and daughter.
Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, December 20th, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Radar Funeral Home 1617 Judson Road. Longview. A mass of Christian burial will be offered 12:00 pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Mary’s Church 2108 Ridgewood Drive, Longview; Mass officiated by Father Daniel Dower. Interment will follow at Rosewood Park Cemetery, 1884 FM 1844, Longview, TX 75605.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests consideration of a memorial contribution to; St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2108 Ridgewood Dr. Longview, TX 75605-5121 , Mount Union Fund for student scholarships, UMU, Mount Union Fund, 1972 Clark Ave., Alliance, OH 44601, or Longview Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 1825, Longview, TX. 75606.
