Richard L. Mettle
LONGVIEW — Richard passed on April 17, 2022. Born in Kansas City in 1927. He served in the Army during World War II. Upon returning home he graduated from Kansas State University. At KSU he met his wife Frances, and they were married for over 71 years. After graduating, he worked for Dowell, Division of Dow Chemical Co. until retirement. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister. Richard is survived by his wife, Frances, and their four children Susan Fox, Sandra Clayman, Patricia Hilleary, and Steven Mettle. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview, Texas at 11:00a.m. In lieu of flowers please support Trinity Episcopal Church and the Salvation Army. Richard L. Mettle
