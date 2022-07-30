Richard Lee Baker
LONGVIEW — Richard Lee Baker, 87, of Longview, passed away on July 28, 2022, surrounded by the family he loved and cherished. Dick was born on November 11, 1934, in El Reno, Oklahoma, to James and Pearl Baker. During his school years, his father worked in the oil field causing him to transfer schools many times. After attending as many as five schools in one year, he graduated from Seagraves High School. He went on to play football at Garden City Junior College in Kansas before transferring to play at McMurry University in Abeline.
While in high school, he met the love of his life, Jean Swilling. He first noticed Jean as a new student looking for the theater. He asked to escort her, took her by the arm, led her there, and never let her go. When she was still in high school in Seagraves, he would hitchhike 400 miles from Kansas to visit her. They married in 1956 and lived in Brownfield and Lubbock until they moved to Longview in 1967.
Dick owned Baker’s Glass Company for many years. He enjoyed playing baseball and softball, coaching and watching his children and grandchildren in every event they participated in. He was an elder at St. John’s Cumberland Presbyterian for many years and at Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Chuch. Dick also loved to fish and travel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Pearl Baker, and his brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Glenda Baker. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Baker, and his children, Debbi Birkenfeld (Jim) of Midland, Richard Baker Jr. (Mary) of Hohenfels, Germany, David Baker of Longview, and Dennis Baker (Janice) of White Oak. He also has eight (8) grandkids and eleven (11) great-grandkids.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff of Whispering Pines Lodge and the wonderful staff of Heartsway Hospice for the excellent care during the last months of Dick’s time on earth.
His life will be celebrated on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11:00 am at Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends and loved ones for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service at 10:00 am at the church.
