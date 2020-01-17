Richard Lee McDaniel

Richard was born on July 27, 1927 in Abilene, Texas to V.L and Willie Mae McDaniel. His parents moved to Longview in 1930; he graduated from Longview High School in 1944.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Longview where his parents taught Sunday School. He was baptized on March 10, 1937 and was the longest active member, having served there for 82 years. He was looking forward to celebrating 150 years with FBC this spring.
Richard liked to say, “he played at going to Kilgore College”. He studied music where he performed in many musicals with the Dean of the college of music. His greatest contribution at Kilgore College was driving the bus for Rangerettes.
Richard yearned to join the Merchant Marines and convinced his parents to allow him to join in 1945 at the age of 18. He served on the George Washington and Frances Y. Slanger as a Shipman 1st Class. They were charged with transporting war prisoners back home from France and Germany into the port of New York. Traveling into the port with the servicemen they passed the Statue of Liberty, which many years later led Richard to write The Lady, a song that tells of the men and women seeing the Statue of Liberty as they reentered the country they served. Richard loved his country and was a true Patriot. After his service, Richard returned to Longview and married Lamerle Dean and they had four children. He was known as “Pop” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all loved to listen to him tell stories of his past or sing with the kids, and those are treasured memories that they will always have. Richard loved his family with all his heart, and he was so very proud of each one of them.
V.L. McDaniel established Quality Body Works in 1933. When Richard returned home from the Military in 1947, he started working with his dad. Richard took over in 1972 after the death of his father. Richard retired in 1974 where his sons took over the business. Today, known as McDaniel Quality Body Works, it remains the premier auto repair shop in East Texas.
Entertaining others was Richard’s passion. He was an active member of the Longview Community Theater, Barbershop Chorus, and several barbershop quartets. He learned to play the banjo when he was 69 years old from Buster Mondello and became very accomplished in playing the banjo, guitar and piano. Late in his life he truly enjoyed singing at local nursing homes, retirement centers and churches.
In 1990 he married Margie Hobbs. Having been married for 30 years, they built their home in Big Woods where they hosted many Sunday School parties. Margie loved Richard with all her heart and was a true soulmate and care giver.
He was a world class big game hunter and held a world record for a period of time, having traveled across the world in search for his trophy’s. He also enjoyed restoring classic cars.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents V.L. and Willie Mae McDaniel, grandson Zachery Evans, the mother of his children Lamerle Modisette, his stepson Stan Hobbs and step grandson Matt Hobbs. He is survived by his wife Margie McDaniel, his sons Dickie McDaniel (Zanetta), Mark McDaniel (Jamie) and daughters Pam Mayfield (John) and Vicki Evans (Bobby) and Daughter-in-law Jayne Hobbs Grandchildren Alicia Davis, Wes McDaniel, Whitney Jester, Chris McDaniel, Logan Evans, Emily Railsback, Trevor Evans, Spencer Evans and Ryan Gilley and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepchildren Glenn Hobbs (Diane), Donna Ferguson (Daryl) and Patrice Hobbs. Step grandchildren Neil McCarver, Gregg McCarver, Cody Kinnaman, Marty Hobbs, Will Hobbs, Wes Hobbs, Ashlee Hobbs, Sarah Hobbs and numerous step great-grandchildren and his four- legged buddy Tango who stayed right by his side up until his last day.
Special thanks to his lifelong helper Liberty Haynes, and Michelle and Danielle with Heart to Heart Hospice.
Services for Richard will be held at Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel in Longview on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Friday January 17, 2020 from 5-8 pm. Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church, 209 E. South Street, Longview, TX 75601 or www.fbcl.org and to Lewy Body Dementia Association or lbda.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.